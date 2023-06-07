Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B2.0 L Kryotec
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl16.14
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,74,80917,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
12,74,00014,99,400
RTO
1,39,4001,94,375
Insurance
60,90973,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,69937,990
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

The SUV is a happy mile muncher on city roads and has car-like traits galore. A relatively light steering makes it easy to throw the vehicle into turns and the ride quality is nowhere as bumpy as one would expect from a body type such as this. But there is a clear engine groan noise when the Jimny is being pushed to perform and overtaking moves will require planning, especially in the automatic version. Don't expect acres of space at the back either and the back seats lack proper under-thigh support. But legroom, headroom and shoulder-room for two passengers are adequate, and there is a decent amount of boot space. The folding split rear seats further open more cargo area. The real strength of Jimny is where the roads end and wilderness begin. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and weighs just 1,110 kilos. A 36-degree approach and 47-degree departure angles help it to clear most obstacles with ease and extra steering dampeners take care of aggressive kickbacks. Its compact proportions further help it to fit into and pass out of narrow trails.

