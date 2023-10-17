Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSafari vs Safari [2021-2023]

Tata Safari vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Safari and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart
₹16.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine2.0 L Kryotec
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
815 Km807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3 kmpl16.14
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single ZoneSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,31,76017,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
16,19,00014,99,400
RTO
2,18,3751,94,375
Insurance
93,88573,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,52137,990

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars