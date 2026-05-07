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Hyundai revises i20 N Line range, drops N6 DCT from lineup

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 07 May 2026, 09:23 am
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  • Hyundai Motor India has cut the i20 N Line’s variant list, leaving the DCT gearbox exclusive to the top-spec N8 trim.

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai has revised the i20 N Line range, making the DCT gearbox exclusive to the top-spec N8 trim.
Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai has revised the i20 N Line range, making the DCT gearbox exclusive to the top-spec N8 trim.
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Hyundai Motor India has made a fresh change to the i20 N Line range by removing select variants from the sporty hatchback’s lineup. The biggest update is the discontinuation of the N6 DCT, which narrows the automatic option to the range-topping N8 trim only. The N6 variant also loses dual-tone exterior colour choices in the latest revision.

Automatic option now limited

The latest reshuffle changes the way customers can buy the i20 N Line. Earlier, the hatchback was offered with more flexibility across trims, but the updated structure now makes the seven-speed DCT available only on the N8. Buyers looking for an automatic transmission will therefore have to move to the higher trim level.

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The N8 continues to be offered with both gearbox choices, including a six-speed manual and the seven-speed DCT. It also remains the only trim in the current line-up to get dual-tone paint schemes.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor India completes 30 years; will launch 26 new products by 2030

What the i20 N Line offers

The i20 N Line remains mechanically unchanged and continues to use a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Hyundai has kept the model positioned as the sportier alternative to the standard i20, with a distinct exterior and interior treatment that sets it apart visually.

On the styling front, the hatchback still carries several signature N Line elements. These include a roof spoiler, red brake callipers, dual exhaust tips, an all-black cabin theme, and multiple N Line badges placed both inside and outside the car. The sporty detailing continues to be one of the model’s main selling points in the premium hatchback space.

Also Read : 5 compact SUVs I would choose if I am upgrading from a Hyundai i20

Position in the market

The i20 N Line was launched in India in September 2021. At the time, it came with iMT and dual-clutch automatic transmission options across two variants. In October 2023, Hyundai updated the hatchback as part of its facelift, replacing the iMT with a conventional six-speed manual transmission and bringing in cosmetic and feature changes.

At present, prices for the i20 N Line start at Rs. 9.22 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.67 lakh, ex-showroom. The model now competes mainly against turbo petrol versions of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Another rival in the segment, the Tata Altroz Racer, was discontinued in May 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 09:23 am IST

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