HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid vs Invicto

Honda City Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Filters
City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
ZX
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds9.5 seconds
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
26.5 kmpl23.24 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 VoltNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
3-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,47,17428,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
19,49,90024,79,000
RTO
2,10,9902,63,900
Insurance
85,7841,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,30061,697
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details