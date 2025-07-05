Honda City Hybrid gets a price cut, more affordable by 1 lakh

Honda Cars India has dropped the price on the City e: HEV, the hybrid version of the popular sedan. The Honda City Hybrid is now priced at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded ZX variant, making it ₹1 lakh more affordable than before. The City e: HEV is the only hybrid sedan in its class, taking on the Volkswagen Virtus , Skoda Slavia , Hyundai Verna , and the like.

The Honda City e:HEV is the only hybrid sedan in its class with a highly impressive fuel economy of 27.26 kmpl (ARAI certified).

Honda City Hybrid: Specifications

The Honda City Hybrid is equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with the Atkinson cycle, which is paired with an electric motor. The combined output stands at 124 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, while mated to an eCVT. The major benefit of this setup is fuel efficiency with Honda promising 27.26 kmpl (ARAI certified).

The Honda City Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine combined with an electric motor that offers an ARAI-certified 27.1 kmpl

Honda City Hybrid: Features

The City Hybrid is sold in a single fully loaded ZX variant that comes with a host of features including a digital console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, an 8-speaker audio system, and more. On the safety front, the hybrid sedan comes with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control and more. It also gets Honda’s Lane Watch Camera, mounted on the passenger-side ORVM.

Honda City Sport

In related news, Honda recently launched the City Sport Edition bringing new cosmetic upgrades to the model. Priced at ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the sedan gets blacked-out elements as well as a blacked-out interior with leatherette seats and contrast stitching. The new City Sport Edition is available only with the pure-petrol engine option paired with the 7-step CVT automatic. It will be available in limited numbers.

