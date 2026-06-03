Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit

Honda Cars India has begun delivering the 2026 City hybrid, just days after its launch on May 22, 2026. The first unit was handed over in Bengaluru, and the delivery event was attended by some of the company’s top executives, underlining the importance Honda is placing on the hybrid sedan.

The occasion was shared on social media by a dealership in Bengaluru, Karnataka, through an Instagram video. The clip shows Honda’s leadership team arriving at the dealership and taking part in the handover ceremony. President and CEO Takashi Nakajima, Advisor to the President Tasuku Tanaka, Marketing and Sales Director Yujiro Sugino, and Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl were present for the delivery of the first car.

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The new owner received the sedan along with a symbolic key and a gift hamper, while the car in the video was finished in Crystal Black Pearl, one of the newer colour options introduced for the model.

Honda City hybrid: Features and safety equipment

The latest City now comes with a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats. Other features include an 8-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, connected car technology, a sunroof, an electric parking brake, and a rear windscreen sunshade.

Safety equipment remains an important part of the package. The sedan continues with Level 2 ADAS, along with a lane-watch camera, rain-sensing wipers, hill-start assist, and six airbags.

Also Read : Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026

Honda City hybrid: Engine and efficiency

Powertrain options remain unchanged. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine produces 121 bhp and 145 Nm, and is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT. The 1.5-litre strong-hybrid system makes 126 bhp and 253 Nm, paired with an e-CVT. Honda says the hybrid version returns 27.26 kmpl.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City Review: Fixes everything that needed attention...almost

Honda City hybrid: Colour choices and positioning

Honda has expanded the colour palette for the 2026 City with Crystal Black Pearl. Other available shades include Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

The updated City continues to be positioned as one of the key sedans in the Indian market. It is currently priced from ₹12 lakh, ex-showroom, and rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna. Along with the exterior changes, Honda has also made revisions to the cabin and equipment list.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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