In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs city-4th-generation Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|City-4th-generation
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4