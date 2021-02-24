Home > Honda > City4thgeneration

Honda City-4th-generation

Honda City-4th-generation

₹ 9.3 to 10 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 17.4 kmpl
Engine 1,497 cc
Transmission Manual - 5 gears
Fuel type Petrol
Honda City-4th-generation Variant wise Price, specifications and features

City SV Petrol

₹ 9.3 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Driving Range
696 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Length
4440 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg
Height
1495 mm
Width
1695 mm
Bootspace
510 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
City V Petrol

₹ 10 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

