Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)