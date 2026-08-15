Honda city-4th-generation Key Specs
- Engine1497 cc
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space510 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1061 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Honda city-4th-generation
|Rs. 9.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|118 bhp
|145 Nm
|Manual
|2
|-
|-
|510 litres
|4440 mm
|1695 mm
|1495 mm
|5.3 metres
|Honda Amaze
|Rs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|110 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|172 mm
|416 litres
|3995 mm
|1733 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|city-4th-generationVSAmaze
|Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|Rs. 9.09 LakhsOnwards
|103 bhp
|138 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|170 mm
|510 litres
|4490 mm
|1730 mm
|1485 mm
|5.4 metres
|city-4th-generationVSCiaz
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Rs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|163 mm
|382 litres
|3995 mm
|1735 mm
|1525 mm
|4.8 metres
|city-4th-generationVSDzire
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Honda city-4th-generation in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda city-4th-generation's petrol variant is 17.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda city-4th-generation City SV Petrol comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
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