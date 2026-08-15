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DISCONTINUED

HONDA city-4th-generation

₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs*
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Honda city-4th-generation is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Honda city-4th-generation Alternatives

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.48 - 10 Lakhs
city-4th-generationvsAmaze
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

9.09 - 12.04 Lakhs
city-4th-generationvsCiaz
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
city-4th-generationvsDzire

Honda city-4th-generation Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1497 cc
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    510 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1061 kg
View All city-4th-generation SpecsView specs icon

Honda city-4th-generation Variants

Honda city-4th-generation price starts at ₹ 9.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda city-4th-generation comes in 2 variants. Honda city-4th-generation's top variant is City V Petrol.
2 Variants Available
city-4th-generation City SV Petrol
₹9.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
city-4th-generation City V Petrol
₹10 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with city-4th-generation.
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Honda city-4th-generation comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Honda city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation image
Rs. 9.3 LakhsOnwards-118 bhp145 NmManual2--510 litres4440 mm1695 mm1495 mm5.3 metres
Honda AmazeHonda Amaze imageRs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
4.6108
89 bhp110 NmManual, Automatic6-172 mm416 litres3995 mm1733 mm1500 mm4.9 metrescity-4th-generationVSAmaze
Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz imageRs. 9.09 LakhsOnwards
4.43
103 bhp138 NmManual, Automatic2-170 mm510 litres4490 mm1730 mm1485 mm5.4 metrescity-4th-generationVSCiaz
Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire imageRs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
4.1642
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
163 mm382 litres3995 mm1735 mm1525 mm4.8 metrescity-4th-generationVSDzire

Honda city-4th-generation Images

Honda city-4th-generation Image 1
Honda city-4th-generation Image 2
Honda city-4th-generation Image 3
Honda city-4th-generation Image 4
Honda city-4th-generation Image 5
Honda city-4th-generation Image 6

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Honda city-4th-generation Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all city-4th-generation specs and features

Honda city-4th-generation Mileage

Honda city-4th-generation in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda city-4th-generation's petrol variant is 17.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda city-4th-generation City SV Petrol comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
City SV Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.4 kmpl

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