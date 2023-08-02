HT Auto
Honda city-4th-generation

9.3 - 10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda city-4th-generation is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda city-4th-generation Specs

Honda city-4th-generation comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The city-4th-generation measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Honda city-4th-generation Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
City V Petrol
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Driving Range
696 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Length
4440 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Kerb Weight
1061 kg
Height
1495 mm
Width
1695 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
510 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Gesture Control
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
-
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Honda News

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
Honda Elevate first-drive review: Late to the fight but worth the wait?
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate is the next big car from the Japanese automaker, launching in India next month, right ahead of the festive season.
Honda Elevate coming in September, variants explained
1 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate comes as the new midsize SUV from the Japanese car brand, slated to go on sale right ahead of the festive season.
Honda Elevate production commences ahead of September launch
31 Jul 2023
Used cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and Volkswagen Polo could be good buys if you are considering safe and affordable models.
Tata Nexon to Volkswagen Polo: These are the safe and affordable used cars in India under 10 lakh
31 Jul 2023
Honda Cars is expected to launch the Elevate SUV ahead of the festive season. The Elevate will be the only SUV in Honda's lineup for India.
Honda Elevate SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, has waiting period of nearly four months even before launch
28 Jul 2023
View all
 

Honda city-4th-generation Variants & Price List

Honda city-4th-generation price starts at ₹ 9.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda city-4th-generation comes in 2 variants. Honda city-4th-generation top variant price is ₹ 10 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
City SV Petrol
9.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
City V Petrol
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Honda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Honda Cars

