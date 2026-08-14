In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aspire
|Dzire
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.24 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3