HomeCompare CarsGurkha vs civic

Force Motors Gurkha vs Honda civic

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIi-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23420,77,073
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00017,93,900
RTO
1,81,8751,85,720
Insurance
83,85990,954
Accessories Charges
06,499
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93244,644
