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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Honda civic

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda civic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs civic Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Civic
BrandForce MotorsHonda
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 17.94 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl16.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1799 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIi-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMultilink, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R16
Length
41164656 mm
Wheelbase
24002700 mm
Height
20751433 mm
Width
18121799 mm
Bootspace
500430 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
34 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6347 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontHalogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBeige and Black
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23420,77,073
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00017,93,900
RTO
1,81,8751,85,720
Insurance
83,85990,954
Accessories Charges
06,499
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93244,644

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Latest Car & Bike News

With exclusivity in mind, the Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition gets subtle yet striking visual enhancements.
Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition revealed as final farewell model for Europe
10 Jun 2025
Honda Civic has received a mild facelift, donning a sharper front profile.
Honda Civic facelift breaks cover, dons subtle updates. Can you expect it in India?
6 Aug 2025
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Actor John Cena traded his 2021 Honda Civic Type R finished in Boost Blue for a new Honda Civic Type R finished in white as his new daily driver
Actor John Cena swaps his famous Honda Civic for a new Civic Type R
29 May 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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