Gurkha [2021-2024] vs civic Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Civic Brand Force Motors Honda Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 17.94 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 16.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1799 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda civic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.