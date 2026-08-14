In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Urus
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8