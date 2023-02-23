In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6