|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8.29
|10.75
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine
|3.0 L Turbocharged V6
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|688
|806.25
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.8
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|3
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,31,98,770
|₹1,54,07,587
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,00,000
|₹1,34,57,000
|RTO
|₹20,84,000
|₹13,99,700
|Insurance
|₹8,14,270
|₹5,50,387
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,98,632
|₹3,31,169