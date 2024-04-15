HT Auto

BMW X3 vs Mercedes-Benz CLS

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs CLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Cls
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 57.5 Lakhs₹ 86.39 Lakhs
Mileage16.55 kmpl16.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

X3
BMW X3
xDrive20d xLine
₹68.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
300d
₹86.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl16.13
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5200 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I4OM654
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds-
Driving Range
1125 Km1064.58
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle5-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle4-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19275 / 40 R18
Length
4708 mm4988
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Wheelbase
2864 mm2939
Height
1676 mm1435
Width
1891 mm1890
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
550 litres520
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres66
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,03,51199,49,762
Ex-Showroom Price
68,50,00086,39,399
RTO
8,66,58010,90,666
Insurance
1,86,4312,19,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,69,8772,13,859
Expert Rating
-

