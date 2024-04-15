In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Cls
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 57.5 Lakhs
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4