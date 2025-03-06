In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs XC90 Comparison