2025 Volvo XC90 caught your attention? Here's how it differs from the old one

The 2025 Volvo XC90 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹1.03 crore, ex-showroom. Unlike the out go ing model, the new one is only being offered in a single trim option - B5 Ultra. As expected with any other facelift, the new Volvo XC90 retains its overall design and mechanical setup and includes several refinements.

The 2025 XC90 continues with the same hybrid powertrain option, however brings in several new refinements in terms of features and overall design. The new XC90 continues to rival the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X3 and others. Here’s how the updated XC90 differs from the outgoing model.

Volvo XC90: Exterior changes

The new Volvo XC90 maintains its recognisable shape but comes with a few design tweaks. The front grille now features diagonal slats, and the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED headlights have been made sleeker. The front bumper has been revised with vertical air dams, while the newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels contribute to a slightly updated appearance.

At the rear, the bumper has been modified with sharper lines, and the LED taillamps, though similar in shape, have been refined. A new integrated rear spoiler has been added. Volvo has also introduced a new Mulberry Red color, alongside existing options like Onyx Black, Crystal White, Denim Blue, Bright Dusk, and Vapour Grey.

Volvo XC90: Interior updates

Inside, the most noticeable change is the larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the previous 9-inch unit. The new screen has a higher resolution and now runs Google-powered software, with over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities.

Other minor changes include additional storage space, an extra cup holder, and a repositioned wireless charging pad. The leather upholstery options have also been updated, with black, off-white, and light brown replacing the previous maroon and brown choices. The XC90 retains features such as a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter.

Safety features are also unchanged, with the SUV retaining its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including an electronic parking brake and lane-keep assist.

Volvo XC90: Specs

There are no mechanical changes in the updated XC90. It continues to use a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 253 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive system remains the same, with a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 180 kmph.

