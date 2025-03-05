Volvo XC90: Here's everything that the 2025 version of the Swedish SUV houses

Volvo has introduced the latest version of its flagship SUV, the XC90, in India at an introductory price of ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV arrives after a year in international markets with design updates, new technology, and a revised powertrain. Competing with models like the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLE, it offers a range of features aimed at enhancing the driving experience. Here are five key highlights of the newly launched Volvo XC90:

1 Design The 2025 Volvo XC90 features a redesigned front grille with diagonal slats and subtle modifications to its LED DRLs, which retain the "Thor's Hammer" look. The front bumper has been revised with larger air vents and both the front as well as the rear LED taillights now have a refreshed appearance. Volvo has also introduced a new Mulberry Red paint option, bringing the total number of color choices to six.

2 Interior Inside, the XC90 gets a new 11.2-inch vertically stacked infotainment display, replacing the previous 9-inch unit. The cabin features materials like blond headlining, grey ash decor, a crystal gear shift by Orrefors, and ventilated nappa leather upholstery. Volvo has also added Frequency Selective Damping technology for improved ride comfort, along with better sound insulation and extra storage options.

3 Engine and performance The XC90 now comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine using ‘Miller cycle’ technology. The B5 powertrain produces 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel-drive system is supported by a 48-volt electric motor, aimed at improving fuel efficiency and smoother operation.

4 Dimensions The SUV offers a standard ground clearance of 238 mm, which increases to 267 mm with the optional air suspension. It measures 4,953 mm in length, 2,140 mm in width (including mirrors), and has a wheelbase of 2,984 mm. The seven-seater layout provides ample passenger space.

5 Safety The XC90 is equipped with multiple driver assistance and safety features, including Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with auto brake. Other features include Lane Keeping Aid, Run-off Road Mitigation, and Collision Avoidance. Safety equipment includes dual-stage airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, ISOFIX mounting points and inflatable curtain side-impact protection.

