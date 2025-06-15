In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs MC20 Comparison