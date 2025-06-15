hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsBentayga vs MC20

Bentley Bentayga vs Maserati MC20

In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs MC20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bentayga Mc20
BrandBentleyMaserati
Price₹ 4.1 Cr₹ 3.69 Cr
Mileage7.6 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc3000 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Bentley Bentayga Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Configuration Selector Knob
Front Left Side
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.6 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V83.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds2.9 seconds
Driving Range
654 km517 Km
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
290 kmph325 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsDouble Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsDouble Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21305 / 30 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Bootspace
484 litres150 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres60 litres
Length
5125 mm4669 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
2995 mm2700 mm
Height
1728 mm1224 mm
Kerb Weight
2415 kg1500 kg
Width
2222 mm2178 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited80000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Optional-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, PorpoiseDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, PorpoiseNero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue Cielo
Ventilated Seats
AllOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0113,69,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0003,69,00,000
RTO
41,54,0000
Insurance
16,12,5110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,2057,93,124

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Maserati MC25 is likely to be the successor of the MC20 supercar.
Maserati planning successor to MC20 supercar, but you can't buy it in India. Know why
15 Jun 2025
The unique Maserati MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” has been revealed at Milano AutoClassica with a hand-painted abstract exterior.
One-of-a-kind Maserati MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” unveiled at Milano AutoClassica
22 Nov 2025
The Bentley Bentayga X Concept makes its debut at the FAT Ice Race, previewing a more extreme off-road direction for the luxury SUV.
Bentley unveils Bentayga X Concept at FAT Ice Race
31 Jan 2026
Maserati has introduced the MC20 MC Pura in the Indian markets.
Maserati MC20 Cielo MC Pura Launched in India: 5 key things to know about the sports car
5 Oct 2025
The Bentley Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition uses Alpine-inspired materials, subtle branding and hand-finished exterior detailing.
Bentley unveils Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition
15 May 2026
The Bentley Bentayga X Concept features a significantly raised ride height and widened track to improve off-road capability
Bentley Bentayga X Concept reimagines the luxury SUV as a hardcore off-roader
2 Feb 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

With a top speed of 306 kmph, the new Bentley Bentayga Speed SUV has already dethroned Lamborghini Urus as the fastest SUV.
Watch: World's fastest SUV just got better
12 Aug 2020
The Maserati Grecale packs a 2.0L turbocharged mild-hybrid engine producing 325 bhp of power and 450 Nm of peak torque. Beyond all the power and speed, the Grecale offers a kind of style statement that few can afford to possess.
Maserati Grecale review: Showstopper with style and substance
6 Mar 2025
The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
10 Jul 2020
Bentley has unveiled 2021 Bentayga S SUV.
2021 Bentley Bentayga S unveiled: First look
26 May 2021
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers