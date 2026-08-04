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Audi RS5 vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs5 Taycan
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage10.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2894 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi RS5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
630-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19-
Length
47834963 mm
Wheelbase
28322900 mm
Kerb Weight
1795-
Height
14091379 mm
Width
18662144 mm
Bootspace
465-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Black / Rock Gray-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,32,5671,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,68,3781,67,00,000
RTO
11,20,83854,000
Insurance
4,42,8516,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,62,9253,74,545

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