Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRS5 vs Taycan

Audi RS5 vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi RS5 and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.04 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250230 Kmph
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
630302 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.95.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,27,0021,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,00,0001,50,00,000
RTO
10,94,00054,000
Insurance
4,32,5029,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,3573,43,144

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Porche Taycan EV sales slump has been attributed to supply chain bottlenecks.
    Porsche Taycan EV global sales slumped in Q1 2023 to 9,152 units
    24 Apr 2023
    In total, 12 different models sold by Audi and Porsche in the US are part of the recall.
    Audi and Porsche recall nearly 7,000 EVs in this country over insufficient battery sealant
    13 Sept 2023
    The electric Porsche's journey along the Xinjiang-Tibet route features desolate regions with extreme weather and road conditions.
    Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets world record for greatest altitude change by an electric car
    18 Sept 2023
    Porsche Taycan EV production was slowed down due to a shortage of high-voltage heaters.
    Porsche Taycan EV looks at a steep production ramp up
    4 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
    2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
    15 Dec 2022
    Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
    Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
    27 Jan 2023
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
    Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
    10 Jun 2021
    View all
     