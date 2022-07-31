In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 e-tron vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 e-tron
|Eqc
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|491-582 km/charge
|471 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|80 kwh
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|41 Hrs