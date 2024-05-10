In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Jaguar XE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs XE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Xe
|Brand
|Audi
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4