In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Star City Plus vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Notte125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm