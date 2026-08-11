Specs & FeaturesMileageImages
1/8
DISCONTINUED

VESPA Notte125

₹93,144*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Vespa Notte125 is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Vespa Notte125 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Notte125vsMagnus Neo
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
Notte125vsAccess 125
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177
Notte125vsAvenis
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs
Notte125vsBurgman Street
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
Notte125vsFascino 125

Vespa Notte125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All Notte125 SpecsView specs icon

Vespa Notte125 Variants

Vespa Notte125 price starts at ₹ 93,144 .
1 Variant Available
Notte125 BS6
₹93,144*
124.45 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Vespa Notte125 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Notte125.
Vespa Notte125
Suzuki Access 125
VS
Vespa Notte125Select model
Suzuki Access 125Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Vespa Notte125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa Notte125
Vespa Notte125 image
Rs. 0.93 LakhsOnwards-124.45 cc9.92 PS9.6 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelNotte125VSMagnus Neo
Suzuki Access 125Suzuki Access 125 imageRs. 77,684Onwards
4.5199
124 cc8.42 PS10.2 NmScooters105 kg1835 mmDiscDrumAlloyNotte125VSAccess 125
Suzuki AvenisSuzuki Avenis imageRs. 83,793Onwards
4.4108
124.3 cc8.7 PS10 NmScooters106 kg1895 mmDiscDrumAlloyNotte125VSAvenis
Suzuki Burgman StreetSuzuki Burgman Street imageRs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards-124 cc8.4 PS10 NmScooters115 kg1860 mmDiscDrumAlloyNotte125VSBurgman Street
Yamaha Fascino 125Yamaha Fascino 125 imageRs. 77,200Onwards
3.7372
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters98 kg1920 mmDiscDrumAlloyNotte125VSFascino 125

Vespa Notte125 Images

Vespa Notte125 Image 1
Vespa Notte125 Image 2
Vespa Notte125 Image 3
Vespa Notte125 Image 4
Vespa Notte125 Image 5
Vespa Notte125 Image 6

News

Bajaj will sell the Pulsar N160 in three colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS: What’s new with the updated 160 cc bikes?
11 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teaser has been released.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with updated interior; Debut on August 15
11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
The Indian auto industry retailed 25,91,138 units, marking a 25.89% YoY growth, clocking the strongest July performance.
Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Vespa Notte125 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage45.0 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine124.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Notte125 specs and features

Popular Vespa Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Vespa Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features