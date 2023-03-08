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HomeCompare BikesNotte125 vs Fascino 125

Vespa Notte125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Notte125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Notte125 Fascino 125
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 0.93 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Mileage45.0 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc125 cc
Power9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS PS

Filters
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa Notte125 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Tyre Type
Tube-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm190 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Top Speed
90 kmph-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement
124.45 cc125 cc
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Automatic-
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
No of Cylinders
1-
Length
1770 mm
Width
690 mm
Height
1140 mm
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Saddle Height
770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Load Capacity
130 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Engine Oil
700 ml
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableUnit Swing
Features
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Smart Motor Generator System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Battery Capacity
12 V/5 Ah-

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