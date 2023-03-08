In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Notte125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Notte125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.2 PS PS