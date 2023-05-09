In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Notte125 Comparison