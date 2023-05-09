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HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs Notte125

Honda Activa 6G vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Notte125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 74,369₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage59.5 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124 cc
Power7.84 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1833 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Height
1165 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Additional Storage
18 L
Saddle Height
764 mm
Width
677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm-
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
18 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V/5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
EMI
1,858NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

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Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
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<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
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