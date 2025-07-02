In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Notte125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison