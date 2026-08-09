In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Notte125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm