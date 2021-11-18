HT Auto
Suzuki Avenis vs Vespa Notte125

Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
124.3 cc124.45 cc
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Gear Box
CVT-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
