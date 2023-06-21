HT Auto
Vespa Notte125

93,144* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Vespa Notte125 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Vespa Notte125 Specs

Vespa Notte125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Notte125 starts at Rs. 93,144 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa Notte125 sits in the Scooter segment in the

Vespa Notte125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Top Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Ignition
Electronic EMS
Transmission
Automatic
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Automatic
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Load Capacity
130 kg
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Engine Oil
700 ml
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
Analogue
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 V/5 Ah
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Vespa Notte125 Expert Review

First thing, this scooter is a head-turner. Its pickup is very good it goes 100 KMPH easily. Mileage is also good.

Vespa Notte125 Variants & Price List

Vespa Notte125 price starts at ₹ 93,144 and goes upto ₹ 93,144 (Ex-showroom). Vespa Notte125 comes in 1 variants. Vespa Notte125 top variant price is ₹ 93,144.

BS6
93,144* *Last Recorded Price
124.45 cc
45.0 kmpl
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

