Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECUDigital IDI Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke Duralife EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,88275,617
Ex-Showroom Price
61,24262,980
RTO
4,8995,604
Insurance
5,7415,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5451,625

