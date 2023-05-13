In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Radeon vs Zest 110 Comparison