In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Notte125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm