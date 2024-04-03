HT Auto
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Storm ZX Advance 1 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 1 Vxl 125
BrandTunwalVespa
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,9901,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9901,32,725
RTO
010,618
Insurance
03,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4713,162

