In 2026 SVITCH MXE or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 66,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of MXE up to 30-35 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. SVITCH offers the MXE in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
MXE vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mxe
|Ego li
|Brand
|SVITCH
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 66,500
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|30-35 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours