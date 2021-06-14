Best SVITCH Bikes

In India, there are 3 SVITCH Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the SVITCH MXE, SVITCH XE, SVITCH XE Plus, SVITCH MXE, SVITCH XE. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 66,500. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best SVITCH Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
SVITCH MXE ₹ 66,500
SVITCH XE ₹ 82,250 - 85,400
SVITCH XE Plus ₹ 1.1 Lakhs
SVITCH MXE ₹ 66,500
SVITCH XE ₹ 82,250 - 85,400

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

3 New SVITCH Bikes found

Sort By:

SVITCH MXE Right View
1/8

SVITCH MXE

₹66,500
Battery Capacity
0.31 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
35 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
SVITCH XE Right View
1/11

SVITCH XE

₹82,250 - 85,400
Battery Capacity
0.56 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
SVITCH XE Plus Right View
1/12

SVITCH XE Plus

₹1.1 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
0.7 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
120 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Svitchbike Bikes

Brands

View more

SVITCH Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City
HomeNew BikesSVITCH Bikes