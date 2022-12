SVITCH BIKE Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India SVITCH BIKE Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE ₹ 47,000 SVITCH BIKE SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE+ ₹ 98,999 SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE ₹ 78,999

There are a total of 3 SVITCH BIKE bike models currently on sale in India and SVITCH BIKE bike price starts at Rs. 47,000 in India.