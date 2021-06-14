Best SVITCH Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price SVITCH MXE ₹ 66,500 SVITCH XE ₹ 82,250 - 85,400 SVITCH XE Plus ₹ 1.1 Lakhs SVITCH MXE ₹ 66,500 SVITCH XE ₹ 82,250 - 85,400

In India, there are 3 SVITCH Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the SVITCH MXE, SVITCH XE, SVITCH XE Plus, SVITCH MXE, SVITCH XE. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 66,500. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.