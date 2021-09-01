HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEPluto 7G Pro vs Raider

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro vs TVS Raider

Filters
EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹86,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
2200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99989,089
RTO
08,627
Insurance
4,2515,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,223

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
null | Petrol | Manual93,690**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raider
null | Petrol | Manual86.8 - 1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes