KTM 390 Adventure X vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
STD
₹2.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc648 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,6654,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
2,80,0003,54,398
RTO
23,90028,882
Insurance
21,76521,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9998,703

