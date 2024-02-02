In 2024 Komaki DT 3000 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Komaki DT 3000 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. DT 3000 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. DT 3000 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dt 3000 Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 1.21 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 140-160 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5 Hours -