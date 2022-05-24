HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKomakiDT 3000On Road Price in Delhi

Komaki DT 3000 On Road Price in Delhi

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Komaki DT 3000 Front Right Side View
1/12
Komaki DT 3000 Front View
2/12
Komaki DT 3000 Left Side
3/12
Komaki DT 3000 Left Side View
4/12
Komaki DT 3000 Left View
5/12
Komaki DT 3000 Right View
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

DT 3000 Price in Delhi

Komaki DT 3000 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Komaki DT 3000 STD₹ 1.26 Lakhs
...Read More

Komaki DT 3000 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
140-160 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,142
Insurance
4,431
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,25,573
EMI@2,699/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Komaki DT 3000 Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Price in Delhi
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rizta Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki Burgman Electric

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check Burgman Electric details
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Price in Delhi
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Price in Delhi
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450x Price in Delhi

Popular Komaki Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Komaki Bikes

    Komaki DT 3000 News

    The Komaki DT 3000 is the higher-spec model powered by a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor.
    Komaki DT 3000, LY e-scooters launched in India with 220 km range, anti skid
    24 May 2022
    Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
    Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
    24 Mar 2022
    Komaki Flora in Sacramento Green colour.
    Komaki relaunches Flora electric scooter with 100 km of range at 69,000
    7 Mar 2024
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    View all
     Komaki DT 3000 News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ather Energy Rizta

    Ather Energy Rizta

    1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    10.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos pro

    Numeros Diplos pro

    1.38 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    1.52 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Suzuki DR-Z50

    Suzuki DR-Z50

    2.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details