In 2023 Jawa Perak or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Jawa Perak or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, K-Light 250V engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less