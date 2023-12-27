In 2023 Jawa Perak or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Jawa Perak or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, K-Light 250V engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less