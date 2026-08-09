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Honda Unicorn vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Activa 6g
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 74,369
Mileage50 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc109.51 cc
Power13.18 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.3 L
Length
2081 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg106 kg
Height
1103 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm764 mm
Width
756 mm677 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes4.2 inch TFT display
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,94686,446
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,15974,369
RTO
10,1435,949
Insurance
11,6446,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0501,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
2025 Honda Unicorn will be offered in three colour options.
2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets
26 Dec 2024
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Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
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27 Dec 2024
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Latest Videos

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<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
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