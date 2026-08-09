In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.02 PS PS