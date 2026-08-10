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DISCONTINUED

HERO Splendor iSmart

₹65,000 - 71,900*
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hero Splendor iSmart is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hero Splendor iSmart Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Splendor iSmartvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Splendor iSmartvsHF Deluxe
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

69,284 - 74,214
Splendor iSmartvsPlatina 110
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284
Splendor iSmartvsCT110
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
Splendor iSmartvsSport
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
Splendor iSmartvsStar City Plus

Hero Splendor iSmart Variants

Hero Splendor iSmart price starts at ₹ 65,000 and goes up to ₹ 71,900 (Ex-showroom). Hero Splendor iSmart comes in 2 variants. Hero Splendor iSmart's top variant is Disc.
2 Variants Available
Splendor iSmart Drum
₹65,000*
113.2 cc
Splendor iSmart Disc
₹67,750*
113.2 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

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Hero Splendor iSmart comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart image
Rs. 65,000Onwards
51
113.2 cc9.15 PS9.89 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2048 mmDrumDiscAlloy
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloySplendor iSmartVSSplendor Plus

Hero Splendor iSmart Images

Hero Splendor iSmart Image 1
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Hero Splendor iSmart Image 3
Hero Splendor iSmart Image 4
Hero Splendor iSmart Image 5
Hero Splendor iSmart Image 6

Hero Splendor iSmart User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Paisa Wasol Bike
It looks like a stylish and refined bike. It is very comfortable and has a larger seat compared to other lower-priced bikes. The mileage is an impressive 75+ kmpl
By: Gudu (Feb 16, 2025)
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Hero Splendor iSmart Specifications and Features

Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage60.0 kmpl
Engine113.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Splendor iSmart specs and features

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