Hero Splendor iSmart Key Specs
- Engine113 cc
- Mileage60
- Kerb Weight117 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Splendor iSmart
|Rs. 65,000Onwards
|113.2 cc
|9.15 PS
|9.89 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2048 mm
|Drum
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor iSmartVSSplendor Plus
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine
|113.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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