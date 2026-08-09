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Hero Splendor iSmart vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Sport
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 65,000₹ 55,100
Mileage60.0 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc109.7 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS PS

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Length
2048 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg112 kg
Height
1110 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
726 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet-Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12V / 4AH
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49964,536
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25055,100
RTO
5,3803,306
Insurance
5,8696,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,387

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