In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.19 PS PS