In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.19 PS PS