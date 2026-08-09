In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm