HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

Hero Splendor iSmart

65,000 - 71,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hero Splendor iSmart is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hero Splendor iSmart Specs

Hero Splendor iSmart comes with 113.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Splendor iSmart starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Splendor iSmart sits in the Commuter ...Read More

Hero Splendor iSmart Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2048 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm
Width
726 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1
Displacement
113.2 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF

Hero Splendor iSmart Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Splendor iSm... vs Splendor Plu...
Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

64,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
Splendor iSm... vs Shine 100
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

63,338 - 72,515
Check latest offers
Splendor iSm... vs Star City Pl...
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

65,740 - 75,400
Check latest offers
Splendor iSm... vs Passion Pro
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Check latest offers
Splendor iSm... vs Platina 110

Hero Splendor iSmart News

Hero's new Splendor iSmart review, test ride
Hero's new Splendor iSmart review, test ride
10 Apr 2014
Hero Passion XTec.
Hero MotoCorp reports 12% dip in total sales in July at 3.91 lakh units
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
View all
 
Hero Splendor iSmart Expert Review

This bike engine creates problems every time. So many problems, Duniya ki Sabse bekaar bike Hero iSmart 110.

Hero Splendor iSmart Variants & Price List

Hero Splendor iSmart price starts at ₹ 65,000 and goes upto ₹ 71,900 (Ex-showroom). Hero Splendor iSmart comes in 2 variants. Hero Splendor iSmart top variant price is ₹ 67,750.

Drum
65,000* *Last Recorded Price
113.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Disc
67,750* *Last Recorded Price
113.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details