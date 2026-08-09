In 2026 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
Pan America 1250 vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pan america 1250
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.64 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.33 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1252 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|152.2 PS PS
|122 PS PS