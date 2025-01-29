HT Auto
HT Auto
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 St To Launch Soon In India

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST listed on India website, will launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2025, 13:15 PM
  • Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST gets several cosmetic changes over the Pan America that is already on sale.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST will come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST will come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST has been unveiled in the global market. It can be considered as the road-going version of the motorcycle. Because of this, the motorcycle had to go through several hardware changes. What is interesting is that the Pan America 1250 ST is also listed on the Indian market so we are expecting the motorcycle to launch soon.

What are the colour options of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST?

Harley-Davidson will offer the Pan America 1250 ST in three colour schemes - Brilliant Red, Vivid Black and Billiard Grey.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Pan America 1250 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Engine Icon1252.0 cc Mileage Icon18.1 kmpl
₹ 24.64 Lakhs
Compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Engine Icon1252.0 cc Mileage Icon18.3 kmpl
₹ 16.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Fat Boy 114 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon18.1 kmpl
₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Compare
Harley-davidson 750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson 750
Engine Icon353 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Custom1250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250
Engine Icon1250.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 16 - 17 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Livewire (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson LiveWire
BatteryCapacity Icon15.5 kWh Range Icon235 km
₹ 20.50 - 20.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

What powers the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST?

Powering the Pan America 1250 ST is the same Revolution Max V-twin engine that has a cubic capacity of 1,252 and is liquid-cooled. It puts out 148 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 127 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 13:15 PM IST
