In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-