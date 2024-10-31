hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs Tiger 1200

BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Tiger 1200
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1160 cc
Power95.17 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine
Fuel Tank
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L20 L
Length
2305 mm-
Wheelbase
1593 mm1560 mm
Height
860 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
922 mm849 - 982 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km360 km
Max Speed
200 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
853 cc1160 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strut200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESA-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76121,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00019,38,990
RTO
1,03,6001,55,119
Insurance
38,16148,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88146,048

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets better refinement with improved low-end traceability, while the reworked seat brings better comfort over long rides
2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at 19.39 lakh
31 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched
30 Oct 2024
The updated Tiger 1200 gets over 40 Triumph genuine accessories available as optional extras for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection,
Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed
31 Oct 2024
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
BMW F 850 GS (L) and BMW F 850 GS Adventure (R)
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details
14 Apr 2022
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers